ClaimsPro Appoints Lewis Moorman as Vice President, Specialty Risk in Western Canada

EDMONTON, AB, August 20, 2021/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the appointment of Lewis Moorman as Vice President, Specialty Risk Division (SRD), Western Region. Mr. Moorman will provide technical services for the Specialty Risk Division, specifically in the areas of large commercial and complex losses.

Mr. Moorman is an experienced professional who has handled a variety of complex commercial property, equipment breakdown (B&M), pollution liability, and builder’s risk losses in addition to transportation and cargo losses. He has further expertise in casualty claims, including product and contractor liability claims which include a cross-border exposure. His proven track record of handling specialized and technical losses provides further support to the focus at ClaimsPro on the expansion of the SRD division across the country. Mr. Moorman earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Heriot Watt University and his Chartered Insurance Professional designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada.

In his new role, Mr. Moorman will work alongside the SRD’s national leaders Michael Buzzeo, Vice President, SRD, Western Canada and Michael Martow, Vice President, SRD, Quebec and Eastern Canada to develop and support the SRD team in the region. He will also work closely with the operations teams in Western Canada to develop synergies that best support ClaimsPro’s clients in the Western region, providing technical services for specialty risk and large commercial and complex losses.

“Lewis Moorman is a great addition to our team, especially to support our expanding client base in the Western Region,” said Sean Forgie, Senior Vice President, SRD. “His expertise in large and complex losses will be invaluable to that part of the country and by extension, our entire group of SRD adjusters.”

ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division (SRD) offers specialized commercial loss claims services by utilizing the combined efforts of claims professionals and the expertise of Senior and Executive General Adjusters. The SRD team is comprised of commercial loss professionals—the largest of its kind in Canada—and provides services to clients throughout North America and internationally.

Mr. Moorman will operate out of ClaimsPro’s Edmonton branch. He can be reached directly by phone at 780-982-3874 or by email at lewis.moorman@scm.ca. For more information, please contact:

Lorri Frederick, President

ClaimsPro

T: 905.564.0654 | E: lorri.frederick@scm.ca

Sean Forgie, Senior Vice President, SRD

ClaimsPro

T: 905-564-0654 | E: sean.forgie@scm.ca

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 30 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit www.claimspro.ca to learn more.