ClaimsPro Appoints Michael Connolly as Vice President, Atlantic Canada

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 7, 2022/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the appointment of Michael Connolly as Vice President for Atlantic Canada. An experienced manager and claims adjuster, Michael has been a part of ClaimsPro’s team since 2015 and held several leadership positions within the organization.

An Executive General Adjuster with over 20 years’ experience, Michael has a proven track record of handling specialized losses and effectively leading large teams to deliver results for clients. Prior to joining ClaimsPro, he worked as a Senior Claims Examiner for a National Insurance Company, and previously as a Branch Manager and Senior Loss Adjuster for a Regional Adjusting Company. Michael holds Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) and Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator (CFEI) designations and has training in Comprehensive Construction Risk Management.

In his new role, Michael will provide leadership and direction for all aspects of the Atlantic region, reporting into Dustin Volk, Senior Vice President, North American Operations. Leading an experienced management team, Michael plays an integral role in contributing to the success of ClaimsPro while continuing to foster strong partnerships.

“Michael has proven himself throughout the challenges of the past several years, and he has displayed strong leadership and communication skills, problem-solving and client relationship development,” said Christopher Tirrell, Vice President, Eastern Canada. “He could not be more deserving of this appointment, and I am pleased for him and for the organization.”

“We pride ourselves on building talent from within and I’m excited to see Michael transition into this new enhanced role,” says Dustin Volk, SVP, North American Branch Operations. “Michael is the right person to lead our Atlantic Canada operations, and we trust he will ensure ClaimsPro remains focused on providing exceptional service to our clients, while the company continues to expand in the Canadian insurance marketplace.”

Michael will continue to operate out of ClaimsPro’s Halifax branch. He can be reached directly by phone at michael.connolly@scm.ca or 902-835-5730.

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients independent claims adjusting solutions with local expertise backed by the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca to learn more.