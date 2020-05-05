ClaimsPro continues to provide claims support in Fort McMurray as residents return home

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, MAY 5, 2020/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s independent adjusting and claims management leader, continues to provide claims support in Fort McMurray in response to the recent flooding and as the evacuation order is lifted for people to start returning to the area. As the 13,000 residents start returning to their homes and businesses, ClaimsPro adjusters will remain onsite throughout the Wood Buffalo municipality to assist and continue expediting the claims process for clients.

Adjusters have been on the ground conducting advance site inspections since the flooding and evacuation order commenced on April 26, 2020. We are seeing considerable property damage throughout the region, including numerous flooded basements and the ground level of homes and businesses.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the residents of Fort McMurray affected by the recent flooding situation,” says Lorri Frederick, President of ClaimsPro. “Our adjuster teams have been deployed to the affected areas and we remain focused on supporting our clients and their insureds to process claims as rapidly as possible, and to provide any assistance necessary as the region recovers.”

“We were able to quickly mobilize a team of adjusters last week to be onsite in Fort McMurray providing support to those affected,” says Luke Smith, Vice President, Northern Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Territories at ClaimsPro. “We currently have at least 25 adjusters working in the area handling claims and conducting investigations. Should our clients require additional support as people start to return, we have adjusters ready to respond from ClaimsPro’s other Alberta branches.”

In addition to ClaimsPro’s team of experienced property and CAT adjusters, the Specialty Risk Division is also helping local businesses with larger and commercial losses affected by the flooding. ClaimsPro adjusters understand the impact these types of disasters can have on insureds. They are sensitive to their situation and provide the professional care and attention needed during such a time.

ClaimsPro adjusters are on standby and ready to support insurers, brokers, and property owners with emergency claims services as damage is assessed and the recovery process continues across the region.

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 30 years. With over 120 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise, backed by the resources of a national company. Visit www.claimspro.ca to learn more.