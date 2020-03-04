ClaimsPro Enhances National Xactimate Services with the Appointment of Alex Williams as National Team Leader

Toronto, ON, March 4, 2020/InsPress/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the appointment of Alex Williams as National Xactimate Team Lead.

Mr. Williams brings a wealth of restoration and project management experience to his new role at ClaimsPro; most recently, he served as branch manager for a national restoration company. With over 10 years’ experience in both residential and commercial project management, Mr. Williams is an accomplished leader with a reputation for attracting and retaining a talented team. He is also proficient in all forms of estimating software, including Xactimate.

In his new role, Mr. Williams will oversee and train ClaimsPro’s national team of Xactimate specialists to produce enhanced high quality property damage scoping for clients, utilizing ClaimsPro’s new Smart Field Inspection tools. Mr. Williams will work closely with senior management on business operations and strategic growth planning as ClaimsPro intends to expand its Xactimate team to meet client demands.

“I am excited to join Canada’s leader in independent adjusting,” says Alex Williams. “ClaimsPro’s Xactimate team is second to none in the industry and I’m proud to lend my expertise to enhance their success.”

“Alex is an outstanding addition to our team and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience,” begins Anita Paulic, ClaimsPro’s Director of Operations, Western Region. “We are excited to have him implement his tactical approach and operational philosophies. Through his industry relationships and impeccable reputation, we know he will be an exceptional leader for the Xactimate Specialist Team nationally.”

“Mr. Williams’ appointment reinforces our company’s commitment to providing clients with the most comprehensive claims adjusting and management services, while having a locally focused dedicated team in each region of the country,” states Lorri Frederick, President of ClaimsPro. “We are pleased to welcome him to the team.”

Mr. Williams will be based from ClaimsPro’s Halifax branch location. He can be reached by telephone at (902) 425-9919 or via email at alex.williams@scm.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Lorri Frederick

President

ClaimsPro/IndemniPro

T: 905.564.0654

E: lorri.frederick@scm.ca

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 30 years. With over 120 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise, backed by the resources of a national company. Visit www.claimspro.ca to learn more.