ClaimsPro Expands Geographic Reach in U.S. with the Acquisition of CJ Hester

CHICAGO, IL, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, an independent adjusting and claims management leader in North America and an SCM Company, today announced that it has acquired CJ Hester, a multi-state independent insurance adjusting company based in Mobile, Alabama.

CJ Hester provides claims services and special investigations throughout the Southeastern U.S., including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Through this acquisition, ClaimsPro will increase its service capacity by offering clients access to a broader geographic reach across these states, complemented by the company’s existing coverage throughout the country. Further, the CJ Hester team of adjusters enhances ClaimsPro’s existing roster of adjusters with additional expertise and areas of specialization including catastrophic and large volume events in hurricane prone areas.

“We’re excited to add the resources from CJ Hester to our robust profile of adjusters,” says Mark Nixon, ClaimsPro’s Vice President, Field Operations. “This means our clients can enjoy increased coverage, services, and expertise, with additional strength, security, and service continuity as we continue to grow,” added Cathy Hester, newly appointed District Manager at ClaimsPro.

As a leading independent adjusting firm, ClaimsPro has been serving the domestic and international markets for over 45 years in the United States. The company’s commitment to investing in and developing claims technology has positioned ClaimsPro at the forefront of advanced management and claims reporting data. ClaimsPro will align its existing technology systems and claims handling protocols while adopting additional best practices and innovative business practices from CJ Hester to ensure the company continues to provide clients with best in class solutions.

“CJ Hester has been providing exemplary service to the Southeastern United States for many years,” adds Lorri Frederick, President of ClaimsPro North America. “We are excited to align our services by leveraging and building upon their stellar reputation with market leading technology, management information, and skilled professionals, as they join the ClaimsPro team.”

This will be a transition for current CJ Hester clients in name and branding only. We will continue to deliver exceptional independent claims adjusting services to our clients, enhanced by ClaimsPro’s comprehensive business practices, proprietary technology solutions, expanded geographic reach and adjuster areas of expertise.

For more information, please contact:

T. Mark Nixon,

Vice President

ClaimsPro

T: 314.909.3157

E: mark.nixon@claimspro.us Cathy Hester,

District Manager

ClaimsPro

T: 877.342.4111

E: cathy.hester@claimspro.us

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been serving the North American domestic and international insurance markets for over 45 years. With offices in every province in Canada and multiple branch locations in the United States, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a multi-national company.