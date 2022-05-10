ClaimsPro Specialty Risk Division forms Strategic Alliance with Integra Technical Services

This agreement enhances the provision of specialty loss adjusting services already provided within North America and Latin America

TORONTO, ON, MAY 10, 2022/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division (SRD), Canada’s largest loss adjusting firm and Integra Technical Services (Integra), leading specialty loss adjuster, have entered into a new strategic alliance partnership. The combined resource enhances ClaimsPro’s global service offering to the Lloyds, international and domestic insurance, and reinsurance markets.

The relationship will predominantly be with ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division, which focuses exclusively on losses in complex, commercial, and specialty lines of business.

The experienced teams from both companies will be collaborating on losses emanating from the following lines of business: Construction, Engineering including machine breakdown, Power Generation including Renewable Energy, Mining and Natural Resources, International Property including Business Interruption, Marine & Transportation, Oil, Gas & Petrochemical, Heavy Industry & complex manufacturing risks and specialist liabilities.

Sean Forgie, Senior Vice President, ClaimsPro Specialty Risk Division, says, “We welcome this important partnership with Integra, which will allow us to enhance our offering to our existing clients by utilising the international technical expertise within Integra, while providing greater access to the international reinsurance markets. The combination of the two companies and individual expertise is a great fit for us and our clients, and I look forward to working closely together in the future.”

Philip Moretti, Managing Director USA, Integra adds, “Canada represents an important market for Integra and the partnership with ClaimsPro for both our loss adjusting and risk services divisions. By combining Integra international reach and reputation with the long-established position of ClaimsPro, we will now be able to offer both local and international insurance and reinsurance markets an enhanced and loss adjusting solution for risks both in Canada and for Canadian companies operating overseas. I very much look forward to working closely with Sean, Mike Martow, Mike Buzzeo and their colleagues in the years ahead.”

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is Canada’s largest independent adjusting firm that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 600 Adjusters and 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides clients with local expertise backed by the resources of a national company. The Specialty Risk Division is a national team of highly experienced loss professionals handling commercial and industrial losses across Canada and internationally such as Natural Resources, Transportation, Equipment & Cargo, Marine, Fidelity, Contract Surety, and Cyber. Read more at claimspro.ca/SRD.

About Integra Technical Services

Integra Technical Services is a specialist international adjusting business established in 1998. Integra, and its adjusters, have a reputation for having the technical abilities and experience to manage technical and specialist claims globally.

Integra is wholly owned by the practitioners; as such it is one of the few truly independent businesses operating in the international adjusting sector. Read more at www.integratechnical.com.

