ClaimsPro Welcomes Paul Gilbody as Senior Vice President, Ontario & Manitoba

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 3, 2023/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the appointment of Paul Gilbody as Senior Vice President, Ontario & Manitoba. Mr. Gilbody comes to ClaimsPro following his tenure as Senior Vice President of a large international insurer.

Mr. Gilbody has worked in Business Development as well as overseeing Personal lines, Commercial, and Specialty Claims divisions in Canada. His prior work includes roles in Sales, Strategy, and Program Delivery across a number of large corporations in Canada and the UK. Over the course of his career, he has enjoyed a successful track record in both B2B and Broker sales.

Mr. Gilbody will oversee and direct operations in these provinces while identifying new business opportunities and serve and deliver solutions to clients as their needs grow and change.

Mr. Gilbody assumes this key role at ClaimsPro from Paul Féron, who will transition from his work with ClaimsPro following a nearly 40-year career of claims service excellence. Mr. Féron will work with Mr. Gilbody for the next number of months to comfortably transition the role, at which point Mr. Féron will assume a role in the Privacy and Compliance department of SCM.

“I am looking forward to working alongside the best team in the industry,” began Mr. Gilbody. “Joining ClaimsPro to enhance and develop key client relationships, oversee key operations, and identify new opportunities means we can continue to deliver the best possible customer experience.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul Gilbody to our leadership team,” said Lorri Frederick, President of ClaimsPro, North America. “His established history in our industry and breadth of expertise make him an excellent addition. I would further like to thank and congratulate Paul Féron as he embarks on a new phase of his incredible career.”

Paul Gilbody will be based in ClaimsPro’s Markham branch, and he can be reached at Paul.Gilbody@scm.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Lorri Frederick

President

ClaimsPro

T: 905.564.0654

E: lorri.frederick@scm.ca

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca to learn more.