Claire D’Alesio joins Integra as Senior Manager of Operations and Client Service

BARRIE, ON, MAY 14, 2021/insPRESS/ – Integra is proud and excited to announce that Claire D’Alesio has joined our Ontario and Atlantic Canada team as our Senior Manager of Operations and Client Service.

Claire brings her 12 years of IME industry experience throughout Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia to this role at Integra.

Claire has previously provided intake, documents, reports and accounting support to a variety of different medical assessment providers in multiple jurisdictions. She is also experienced with HCAI.

Claire is well-versed in our client-centric approach, having previously managed relationships with insurers, law firms, employers, and healthcare professionals. Claire has managed teams of varying sizes, covering all departments, and shares our holistic approach to health, compassion, and integrity, which are well aligned with The Integra Way.

Claire holds a B.A. in English from McMaster University as well as a post-graduate Human Resources Management Certificate through Mohawk College.

Professionally, Claire has a passion for coaching, team building, problem-solving and providing excellent customer service. Personally, she is an avid yogi and certified yoga instructor who loves meditating, going for long walks, and enjoying the little things in each day.

Claire, along with Integra Managing Director Angie Arkwell, look forward to guiding, advising and supporting you though your independent medical evaluation services.