ClearPay now available in both official languages

Toronto, Ontario, February 7, 2020/insPRESS/ – ClearPay, the Canadian leader in automating payment settlements and reconciliation for the Insurance Industry, announced today that it is now available in French.

“We are excited about expanding ClearPay to French-speaking Canadians and this is another important building block of having a national standardized payment and reporting service for all brokerages, carriers, MGAs and mutuals in every part of Canada,” said John Knotek, Chief Executive Officer of ClearPay. “We already have a number of bilingual brokerages and carriers using ClearPay today and now there is a choice for users in how they interact with ClearPay.”

Over the last six months, the ClearPay service and development teams together with experienced translation professionals have gone through a pragmatic approach in expanding the language capabilities of the platform.

Increasingly ClearPay is the choice of forward-looking brokerages and carriers that see there is a better and more secure way for funds and data to move. Sending cheques or plain electronic funds transfers no longer satisfies the needs of the P&C Insurance Industry and ClearPay is paving the way towards millions in savings for the industry as a whole. The demand for a modern and digital way for the industry to interact with their payments is clear, with brokerages representing over $12 billion in premiums and carriers representing almost $20 billion in premiums live on the ClearPay platform.

“With ClearPay’s full integration with the majority of broker management systems, by design most brokerage users do not have to interact with ClearPay’s software,” continues Knotek. “For carriers, who do interact with the ClearPay application they now can access payment and reporting information from brokerages in their preferred language. As a company serving the entire P&C Insurance market in Canada, ensuring that we are fully bilingual is another step in ensuring that brokerages have full accounts payable automation and collectively carriers can save millions on reconciliation efforts coast to coast.”

About ClearPay

ClearPay is an independent Canadian company created by professionals with years of experience in the insurance and banking industries to automate payments and account reconciliation for the insurance industry. For more information connect with ClearPay on Twitter or Linkedin or visit clearpaycanada.com.

ClearPay Contact

John Knotek – Chief Executive Officer

647-494-3884

johnknotek@clearpaycanada.com