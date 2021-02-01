CMB Insurance Brokers and Mango Insurance join forces for tech-driven client solutions, foothold in Calgary

EDMONTON, AB, FEB. 1, 2021/insPRESS/ – CMB Insurance Brokers and Mango Insurance have partnered to better serve Alberta clients with technology driven insurance solutions and superior customer service.

With Mango Insurance officially becoming a division of CMB Insurance Brokers in January, insurance clients in Edmonton and now also Calgary can expect to benefit from the mutually beneficial partnership, that sees the firms benefiting from each other to offer technology driven insurance solutions and adopting sophisticated marketing, sales and customer service expertise.

“We’re constantly challenging ourselves on how we can adopt technology driven growth to serve our valued existing clients and access new customers,” says Mohit Halkare (Matt), President of Mango Insurance.

“Combining this technology edge of Mango Insurance with the developed customer expertise, sales techniques and market access of CMB Insurance gives us both the opportunity to grow our business and expand our presence to Calgary.”

Ben McDonald, President and CEO of CMB Insurance Brokers, a proud member of the Canadian Broker Network, says the firms share an “aggressive growth orientated philosophy and the drive to be the best in the business”.

“We’re excited for brokers joining us to harness our powerhouse of expertise in technology, marketing and sales and superior customer service. When we walk into our brokerage five years from now we’ll see the fruit of exponential growth, top talent at work, and a much larger list of satisfied clients,” McDonald says.

To learn more about CMB Insurance Brokers visit cmbinsurance.ca. To learn more about Mango Insurance visit mangoinsurance.ca.

About CMB Insurance Brokers:

We help our clients uncover and solve complex risk management problems. Get the coverage you want. At CMB, we’ll protect what matters most like it’s our own.

Proud Member of the Canadian Broker Network

Trust Canada’s Leading Network of Independent Insurance Brokers. When you work with a Canadian Broker Network member, you can take comfort in knowing that one of Canada’s leading employee owned insurance brokerages is putting your interests first. With our commitment to provide the best products and services from

a variety of insurance providers, combined with our investment in technology and risk management tools and services, CBN members are at the forefront of industry transformation and innovation that ensures the dynamic needs of our clients are always protected. Through our network, members have access to national and international affiliates which include the best insurance experts in the world. Our members are your best choice for servicing any type of regional, national or international insurance, life, benefits or risk management needs.

