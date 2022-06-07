CNA Canada, Sun Life and Northbridge Leaders join WICC Ontario Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 7, 2022/insPRESS/ – Ontario chapter of Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is pleased to announce three recent appointments to its Board of Directors: Lynn Lafortune, AVP, Marketing, Communications and Distributions at CNA Canada, Katrina Rudy, Manager, Marketing and Communications at Sun Life and Amanda Martin, Director at Northbridge Insurance.

“Lynn and Katrina are seasoned marketing leaders and Amanda an experienced director, all of whom have been involved with our organization in many capacities,” said Marilyn Horrick, WICC Ontario Co-Chair. Lynn and Katrina will share a dual Co-Chair role, succeeding Sally Turney. Since 2019, Sally has led the Communications Portfolio with a dedicated focus, built a strong team with great success and played a vital role in the 25th Anniversary celebrations and re-branding last year. Amanda will succeed Shari Dodsworth next year, as WICC’s Relay For Life lead. Shari has been instrumental since 2016, as WICC’s Relay for Life Chair, leading the Relay committee with incredible commitment and focus, culminating in some wonderful events over the years.

We thank Sally and Shari for their stewardship and support in ensuring a smooth transition in the succession of these vital roles on the WICC Ontario Board and recognize the huge impact they have had on WICC’s mission. Horrick adds, “We are fortunate to have strong leaders with a solid understanding of our strategic priorities as we build on WICC’s notable success over the past 25 years.”

All three recent appointments to its Board of Directors are well known and highly regarded in the industry.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve WICC and help to fulfill its mission,” says Lafortune and Rudy. “The WICC Ontario board is such a wonderful team to be a part of. We look forward to leading the effort to advance WICC’s brand, support the education mandate and drive event participation through event communications, partnership collaborations, and media opportunities.”

Martin adds, “I am looking forward to furthering my involvement with WICC and Relay for Life, to continue to support cancer research.“

If you’re interested in volunteering for WICC in any way, please send a note to info@wicc.ca.

###

About WICC:

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian Insurance community to fund cancer research, support, and education, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.

Media Contact: Lynn Lafortune lynn.lafortune@cna.com