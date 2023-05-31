Coast Claims Insurance Services announces acquisition of Central Alberta Adjusters

TORONTO, ON, MAY 31, 2023/insPRESS/ – Coast Claims Insurance Services, a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Central Alberta Adjusters, a respected firm based in Red Deer, Alberta.

For over fifty years, Coast Claims has worked hard to build a strong reputation for providing exceptional service and expertise in managing insurance claims throughout British Columbia and more recently in Alberta. With this acquisition, Coast welcomes Mr. Barry Bittner and his esteemed team from Central Alberta Adjusters to its talented roster of over seventy adjusters.

This strategic move solidifies Coast Claims’ commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing its service capabilities within Alberta and is a perfect complement to our Edmonton and Calgary branches. The combined experience and knowledge of both teams will enable Coast Claims to offer an expanded range of services, tailored to meet the unique needs of clients in Alberta and beyond. By leveraging the strengths and synergies of the two organizations, Coast Claims is poised to deliver even greater efficiencies to their customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Barry Bittner and his team to the Coast Claims family,” said Allan Hart, President of Coast Claims Insurance Services. “Their experience and record of success in the industry align perfectly with our commitment to excellence. This strategic acquisition further solidifies our position as a premier claims service provider and reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional service to clients throughout Alberta and Western Canada.”

Clients of Central Alberta Adjusters can rest assured that the transition will be seamless and uninterrupted. The team at Coast Claims is fully committed to providing a smooth integration process and maintaining the highest standards of service throughout the acquisition.

For further inquiries or to learn more about Coast Claims Insurance Services and their comprehensive suite of insurance solutions, please visit www.coastclaims.com or contact Luke Smith, Director – Prairies Region, 780-238-7604 or 825-480-5314.

About Coast Claims Insurance Services: Coast Claims Insurance Services is a leading insurance claims adjusting firm with 17 locations throughout Western Canada. Their team of over 70 adjusters is committed to providing exceptional service and expertise to clients across British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwest Territories. With a focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and industry best practices, Coast Claims delivers comprehensive solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients.