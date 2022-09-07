Commercial Self-Service now Available with Launch of Trufla’s PowerBroker Integration

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 7, 2022/insPRESS/ – Trufla is pleased to announce their most anticipated release of 2022: the truMobile integration with PowerBroker, one of the most widely used Broker Management Systems, globally. The integration will enable many new functions that will enhance both the customer and broker experience.

The most important new feature now available to all PowerBroker users is the ability for customers to view and manage their commercial insurance alongside their personal insurance.

“Our mission is to create an easy, frictionless experience for both the broker and the customer: It is a two-way relationship. We want the customer to have a central place for managing their insurance, and for the broker, to minimize and streamline their workflow,” says Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla.

“We are delighted to work with Trufla and through this integration we are continuing to develop the PowerBroker system to enhance the functionality available to our users,” says Gregory Toothe, CEO of Zycomp and Acturis Canada.

Key new features of the integration include:

Displaying commercial policies in the customer app/portal

Displaying commercial certificates in the app and portal

Displaying fleet pink cards for every vehicle

Commerical COI

Commerical self-service requests and changes

Email communications and marketing noted in PowerBroker client file

Broker X-Ray renewal and other data results to be noted in PowerBroker client file

To book a 30-minute demo to see the above new features live, visit https://bit.ly/bmsintegration

With many more features already in development, Trufla is moving towards a plug and play model.

“We know that the BMS is essential to all broker operations which is why we’re creating and enhancing our tools to plug in and give the BMS superpowers,” says Gemayel. “We are increasingly moving towards an environment that is powered by data, which will drive growth and produce real, tangible results.”

Trufla recently built and launched the industry’s most powerful data parser that can analyze and translate data from many sources of downloads, making truMobile the most powerful customer communications tool available to brokers today.