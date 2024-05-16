Courtney Shaw joins the WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., National Corporate Team

LONDON, ON, MAY 16, 2024/insPRESS/ – WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., is pleased to announce the addition of Courtney Shaw as our Regional Manager – Business Development Pacific, who joined theWINMAR® NationalCorporate Teamon May 13, 2023.

Based in British Columbia, Courtney brings over 18 years of extensive knowledge and experience in the insurance sector to her new role. Prior to joining WINMAR®, Courtney held various positions that have provided her a comprehensive understanding of the insurance industry. Serving as an Assistant Manager for a large independent adjusting firm, Senior Claims Adjuster, and Field Claims Representative, she gained firsthand experience in efficiently and effectively managing large and complex loss claims. Additionally, her tenure at the agent and broker level has afforded her a unique perspective on client needs and industry trends.

Courtney’s comprehensive understanding of the insurance industry, effective communication and interpersonal skills will be valuable to help us grow in the Pacific Region.

“WINMAR® continues to focus on customer care and overall performance in our industry,” stated Glenn Woolfrey, President. “As part of our governance, strategic plan, and overall goals, we will attract, develop, and retain exceptional talent. With the addition of Courtney, we will further enhance support to our current Pacific franchises to continue our growth in Pacific Canada. We believe that Courtney’s expertise in the strata and large loss sphere will strengthen our abilities to grow within these markets.”

As part of WINMAR® Canada’s strategic growth, we continue to focus on the development and support of our partners. WINMAR® remains committed to a sustainable future providing service excellence within the Property Restoration Industry to fulfill our partner’s expectations of best in service.

About WINMAR®

WINMAR® is a nationwide Franchise Network of leading Property Restoration Specialists servicing insurance companies, property management companies, homeowners, tenants, and corporations since 1977. All WINMAR® franchises are independently owned, trained, and certified to provide 24/7 emergency response services and building property damage restoration caused by fire, water, and wind damage. Our internal teams, partners, engineers, contractors, and suppliers are highly skilled and ready to act in unprecedented situations with confidence. With over 45 years of experience in restoration, WINMAR® franchises offer specialty services including mould remediation, building sanitization and deodorization, asbestos abatement, trauma scene clean-up, and biohazard remediation for both commercial and residential claims. WINMAR® is one of Canada’s fastest growing Property Restoration Specialists, continually reviewing and enhancing its environmental sustainability with its over 90 locations coast-to-coast, serving all aspects of the residential, commercial, and industrial insurance network.

For more information about WINMAR® or franchise opportunities visit winmar.ca