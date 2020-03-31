COVID-19 – A message from WICC

Toronto, ON, March 31, 2020/InsPress/ – Our insurance community is showing critical leadership around a multitude of issues COVID-19 is presenting. We hope that you and your families are staying safe and healthy during these unprecedented and trying times. Our thoughts are with all of you and, in particular, those whose lives are affected by cancer and have family and friends amongst the most vulnerable in regards to COVID-19.

WICC has made the necessary decision to cancel or postpone our events across the country scheduled for the upcoming months. WICC events are critical to the fund-raising and grant commitments we have made to life-saving cancer research. We expect to reschedule events for a time later in the year.

We remain extremely grateful for your ongoing support throughout the year. While the world isolates from the COVID-19 virus, cancer still continues to affect the lives of millions of Canadians.

Thank you for remembering that people with cancer are particularly vulnerable during these trying times and that research is more important now than ever. Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at info@wicc.ca.

See link below for individual Alberta, BC and Quebec chapter contacts https://wicc.ca/national-contacts/.

The Canadian Cancer Society is also there to support you and yours, please CLICK HERE to navigate to their COVID-19 support services page.Thank you for your support and stay well.

The WICC Board of Directors