Craig Knight joins EFI Global as senior fire investigator in western Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, OCT. 5, 2020/insPRESS – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, has appointed Craig Knight, NAFI CFII, MESC CFEI to the role of senior fire investigator in its Winnipeg servicing location.

Knight brings to EFI Global a wealth of expertise, with over 13 years of experience in the provincial Office of the Fire Commissioner. Knight’s experience as an emergency services officer, combined with his formal and field experience as a fire investigator and certified instructor, all point to him being a strong asset to EFI Global and its Canadian clients.

“We are very excited to have Craig join our team of forensic experts,” said Kevin Burgher, vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “Craig’s experience and attention to detail will provide a valuable service to our clients and to our growing forensic team in the West. Not only can he assess the cause of fires, but his unique combination of skills will help our clients understand the steps necessary to achieve results.”

Knight’s experience includes overseeing the investigation of over 170 fires, along with serving as lead investigator on wildland fires and marijuana growth operations. He has also provided court testimony and expert opinions in the Manitoba Provincial Court and the Court of Queen’s Bench.

EFI Global has six locations serving Western Canada. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, a Sedgwick company, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in Brazil, Canada, Columbia, South Africa, U.K. and the U.S. as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

# # #