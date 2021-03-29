Crawford Appoints Eric Pepin as Branch Manager of our Quebec Hub

TORONTO, ON, MAR. 29, 2021/insPRESS/ – Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly- listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, announces the appointment of Eric Pepin as branch manager of our Quebec Hub. In his new role, Eric will continue to advance Crawford’s purpose to restore and enhance lives businesses and communities by driving a client-focused culture across Quebec and recruiting and developing industry experts.

“Eric’s extensive claims experience, including transportation, cargo, environmental and property make him ideal for this role. He has a strong knowledge of our local industry, and he has the ability to provide exceptional customer experiences. We are confident that Eric will be able to expand our market share in Quebec,” commented Shelley Landry, vice president, Eastern Canada Operations.

Pepin has been a part of Crawford for over five years, building the transportation team in Quebec to one of the most reputable in the industry. He also served as both manager of the transportation unit and senior general adjuster within our Global Technical Services team. “We have an existing team of 32 talented professionals across the province with broad expertise across multiple lines, and we are very excited to have Eric lead this team,” added Landry.

