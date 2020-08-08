Crawford Appoints Mark Hale as Canada’s Construction Practice Lead

TORONTO, ON/AUGUST 7, 2020/insPRESS/ – Crawford & Company, the world’s largest publicly listed

independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, announces the appointment of Mark Hale as construction practice lead in Canada.

Hale will be focused on driving revenue growth of the Construction Practice across Canada.

“Mark’s extensive construction experience and international claims exposure make him an ideal candidate for this role. He has a solid knowledge of policies and the ability to provide exceptional customer experiences. We are confident that Mark will be instrumental in growing our construction practice in Canada,” said Paul Hancock.

Mark has been a part of Crawford & Company for over 13 years, having most recently served as a senior general adjuster.

“We have been working for some time to develop a construction team in Canada to formalize our service offering in the marketplace and are really excited to be launching this as we move into the middle of the construction season. With the addition of Mark, we are well-positioned to support our clients as we continue to fulfill our purpose of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities,” concluded Hancock.

For construction claims support, please contact:

Paul Hancock

Vice President, GTS Canada

Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Tel: 416-388-9327

Email: Paul.Hancock@crawco.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Greg Smith

Chief Client Officer

Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Tel: 416-525-6341

Email: Greg.Smith@crawco.ca

