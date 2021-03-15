Crawford Appoints Robert Holmes as Canada’s Complex Casualty Practice Leader

TORONTO, ON, MAR. 16, 2021/insPRESS/ – Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, announces the appointment of Robert Holmes as complex casualty practice leader in Canada. Holmes will focus on driving revenue growth, broadening our expertise and delivering superior service and quality to Canada’s complex casualty practice.

“Rob’s extensive casualty experience, including environmental, sports liability, product recall/liability expertise and market presence, make him ideal for this role. He has a strong knowledge of policies and the ability to provide exceptional customer experiences. We are confident that Rob will be able to enhance our already strong position and grow our complex casualty practice in Canada,” commented Paul Hancock, vice president, Global Technical Services (GTS) Canada.

Holmes has been a part of Crawford for over 14 years, serving as a senior general adjuster within our Global Technical Services team. “We have a talented existing team of 27 professionals across the country with broad expertise in our complex casualty practice in Canada, and we are ready to formalize our service offering in the marketplace. We are excited to be launching this complex casualty practice and highlight the areas of expertise and talent across our organization. With Rob leading and our team of experts augmenting this service offering, we are well-positioned to become the embedded partner of choice for our clients. Moreover, prioritizing this service reinforces Crawford’s commitment to advancing our purpose of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities,” added Jim Eso, senior vice president, Crawford Claims Solutions in Canada.

For complex casualty claims support, please contact:

Paul Hancock

Vice President, GTS Canada

Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Tel: 416-388-9327

Email: Paul.Hancock@crawco.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Heather Matthews

Chief Client Officer

Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Email: Heather.Matthews@crawco.ca

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

# # #