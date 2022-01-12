CRAWFORD® CANADA PROMOTES BRIAN HAMBLY TO VICE PRESIDENT, ONTARIO LOSS ADJUSTING

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 12, 2022/insPRESS/ – Crawford & Company Canada® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, is pleased to announce that Brian Hambly has been promoted to vice president, Ontario loss adjusting, reporting to Brent Hackett, senior vice president, loss adjusting, Canada, effective January 1, 2022.

“Brian has a very strong commitment to our people and our clients,” Hackett said in an internal email. “His commitment, track record and key competencies are well aligned to successfully lead this segment of our business.”

Hambly began his career as an adjuster with Crawford in 1995, before becoming a supervisor, and then manager, of the Commercial Auto branch in 2002. He was then promoted into the Toronto East Branch Manager role in 2011. Hambly has been recognized as ‘Leader of the Year’ at Crawford Canada and has developed significant credibility with many client accounts. His areas of expertise include commercial general liability, dispute resolution services and litigation and account management.

Hambly is a member of the Ontario Insurance Adjusters Association (OIAA), the Canadian Insurance Adjusters Association (CIAA) and the Ontario Insurance Institute. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brock University and holds a Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Brian and our team,” Hackett added. “We are confident that Brian’s skills and expertise will further enable Crawford to help restore lives, businesses and communities.”

