CRAWFORD® CANADA PROMOTES VICTORIA HANSON TO DIRECTOR OF SALES, NATIONAL TPA

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 14, 2022/insPRESS/ – Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, is pleased to announce that Victoria Hanson has been promoted to director of sales, National TPA, reporting to Jeff Setterington, vice president, sales, effective immediately.

“Victoria has a strong proven track record of bringing on new business in the TPA space,” said Setterington. “She builds very strong relationships with clients and is known as the expert for Canada in the multi-faceted TPA space.”

Hanson began her career as a vocational consultant with Crawford in 2002 in Hamilton, Ontario. Since then she has worked in both regional manager and account manager positions. While being a certified vocational professional, Hanson also holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and post-graduate certificates in human resources and career consulting. She also holds her Certified Insurance Professional (CIP) and Canadian Risk Manager (CRM) designations.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Victoria and our team,” Setterington added. “We are confident that Victoria’s skills and expertise will further enable Crawford to help restore lives, businesses and communities.”

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

# # #

Media Contacts: media@crawco.ca

Heather Matthews

(519) 589-8849

Heather.matthews@crawco.ca