Crawford & Company announces Canada executive appointments

TORONTO, ON, JAN. 13, 2021/insPRESS/ – Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, has announced new executive appointments for the company’s Canada operations.

Greg Smith has been appointed as chief operating officer, Canada. In this role, he will report to Pat Van Bakel, president of Canada and loss adjusting North America, and is responsible for leading Crawford’s operations throughout Canada. Heather Matthews has been named as chief client officer, Canada. She will report to Smith and is responsible for the sales, account management and marketing teams nationally. Andrea Aitken has been appointed vice president, TPA Canada. She will also report to Smith and is responsible for the firm’s TPA business nationally. Jim Eso, Paul Hancock and Cortney Young will continue in their current roles and report to Smith.

Smith joined Crawford in 1998 and has held a variety of roles within the organization. Most recently, he served as chief client officer, Canada. Smith earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University and his Master’s of Business Administration degree from Ivey Business School at Western University. He is a Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional with the Insurance Institute of Canada and also serves as vice president of the professional’s division of the Insurance Institute of Ontario.

Matthews has been with Crawford for over 28 years and most recently served as senior vice president National Claims Management Centre. She is a respected and accomplished insurance professional; in 2019, she garnered several industry recognitions, including Business Insurance’s Women to Watch and Insurance Business America’s Global 100 list.

Aitken has been with Crawford for over 18 years working on numerous teams within the organization including Workforce Advantage, TPA and call center. Most recently she served as vice president, Inside Claims.

“There is an exceptional depth of talent here at Crawford, and these appointments represent our commitment to the Canadian market. As we remain focused on our purpose of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities, we are confident that this our new leadership team will help Crawford execute on our current growth strategies as we drive innovation in the industry, “ commented Smith.

