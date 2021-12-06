Crawford & Company announces leadership changes, loss adjusting

KITCHENER, ON, DECEMBER 6, 2021/insPRESS/ – Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is pleased to appoint Brent Hackett to the role of senior vice president, Loss Adjusting, effective January 2022. This change takes place as current SVP Jim Eso begins his transition into retirement, which will occur gradually over the next few years.

Hackett will be moving into the SVP role following a 37-year career in loss adjusting at Crawford. Most recently, he served as leader of Ontario Loss Adjusting, a role which he has held since 2009. Hackett also led National Catastrophe between 2004-2009 and has a further 20 years of experience with Crawford handling losses, managing various projects, and acting as the branch manager for the Mississauga and Kitchener locations.

“Brent has led our Ontario region Loss Adjusting operation for 12 years,” said Greg Smith, chief operating officer for Canada. “I am confident that he will lead ongoing development initiatives in a way that will help us reach our strategic ambition of quality that sets industry benchmarks and contributes to market share growth.”

Eso has been in the role since 2009, when he moved from Vancouver to Kitchener to oversee field branch operations, national and international catastrophe and the ClaimsAlert call center.

Throughout his career at Crawford, Eso has been passionate about professional development and career development of staff. He has been a member of Crawford’s Training and Professional Standards teams and is a former national president and a current director of the Canadian Independent Adjuster Association, where he has provided valuable insight on and contribution to the adjusting profession for 25 years.

Eso’s overall career at Crawford has spanned 32 years, which has also included various operational responsibilities in loss adjusting, management and executive roles in Vancouver, Calgary, and Kitchener.

“We are very pleased that Jim will still be with us,” Smith added. “He will continue to support the business at Crawford by engaging in training and employee mentoring, while also working to raise the bar on quality.”

Crawford’s purpose to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities informs all of our strategic decisions and ensures that we stay ahead of claims challenges with innovation and expertise that move the industry forward.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Tag: Crawford-Corporate, Crawford-Other

# # #

Media Contacts: media@crawco.ca

Heather Matthews, (519) 593-2672, Heather.Matthews@crawco.ca