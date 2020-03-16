Crawford & Company deploys adjusters following Australia Bushfires

Toronto, ON, March 16, 2020/InsPress/ – Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates announce today that they have deployed 13 adjusters from Canada to Australia as part of a global response to claims arising from the devastating wildfires and subsequent hail and flood events in Australia. Crawford’s Canadian adjusters have a long history of helping customers around the world, and most recently, were deployed to the Bahamas to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian’s devastation.

With over 26 million acres devastated by the bushfires, Australia is currently experiencing one of the most devastating series of bushfires in history. The fires have destroyed more than 3,000 homes and over 30 lives have been lost to date, with the ferocity of the fires showing no signs of mercy. According to the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), over 6,000 bushfire-related claims have been filed since September 5th in the regions affected by the fires. In response, adjusters have been dispatched through Crawford’s Workforce Advantage network from branch offices across Canada. Adjusters arrived in the region on February 5th and will be working in areas surrounding the cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane for several months. Their primary focus will be ensuring that those in need receive immediate assistance.

“We are grateful to have a dedicated team of experienced professionals who have volunteered to travel to Australia. We recognize that many of them are making tremendous sacrifices to fulfill our mission to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities. These adjusters are leaving behind their families and co-workers who will likely carry a heavier load while they are gone. Their support is essential and extremely appreciated,” said Jim Eso, senior vice president, Crawford Claims Solutions in Canada.

Crawford Canada is working closely with their colleagues in Australia to assess any additional needs and have placed supplementary adjusters on stand-by to support where needed. “The safety of our employees is paramount, and all steps were taken to ensure this,” concluded Jim.

For catastrophe claims support, please contact:

Jim Eso

Senior Vice President, Crawford Claims Solutions

Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Tel: 519-593-2681

Email: Jim.Eso@crawco.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Crawford & Company®

5335 Triangle Parkway NW

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Greg Smith

Chief Client Officer

Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Tel: 519-957-5012

Email: Greg.Smith@crawco.ca

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed

independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to to carriers, brokers, and corporates

with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock

are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash

dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B),

subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must

receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is

approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at

www.crawco.com.

