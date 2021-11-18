Crawford & Company responds to flooding in British Columbia

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 18, 2021/insPRESS/ – Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates has confirmed that it has activated its national catastrophe response team to respond to flooding in southern British Columbia. Crawford confirmed early Tuesday morning that it has the capacity to respond to the situation and is continuing to work closely with its clients to assist in assessing damages.

Much of the interior of southern British Columbia, stretching from Kamloops and Kelowna in the north down to the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island in the south, was affected by torrential rainstorms this past weekend that lasted until Monday, leaving towns flooded and highways closed. Images of the region show that towns, including roads, buildings, and infrastructure are under several feet of water. Landslides, mudslides and rockslides have also caused considerable damage to the region. While the rain seemed to abate on Tuesday, evacuations continued into Wednesday morning.

“Our field and desk operations in Vancouver, Vancouver Island and inland are running strong, handling emergency claims from the ongoing storms there,” said Walter Waugh, Vice President, Western Canada, Loss Adjusting. “We have mobilized adjusters and have our Canadian Catastrophe team on standby as well.”

Mr. Waugh recognizes that it will be a challenging week for field responders, but also for everyone who lives and does business in the area.

“Access to some of the impacted areas is very limited, but our teams are available and are well equipped to offer support as needed.”

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and

out sourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

For catastrophe claims support, please contact:

Patricia (PJ) Davis, GA CIP CFEI

Catastrophe and Property Supervisor

Phone: 403-536-3578

Email: Patricia.Davis@crawco.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Heather Matthews, CIP CRM CIOP

Chief Client Officer

Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Phone: 519-593-2672

Email: Heather.Matthews@crawco.ca