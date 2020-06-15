Crawford & Company responds to hail damage and flooding in Calgary

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 15, 2020/insPRESS/ – Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates has confirmed that it has activated its national catastrophe team to respond to the hail damage and flooding in Calgary. The firm’s local loss adjusters began responding to claims in Calgary immediately after the storm subsided and began dispatching contractors from its Contractor Connection managed repair network from across the region. Additional resources from within Alberta, across Canada and internationally are ready to deploy on short notice to meet client needs.

On Saturday June 13, a massive storm brought tennis ball-sized hail and flooding northeast Calgary resulting in flooding and hail damage. Photos of the storm’s aftermath show automobiles stranded on flooded roadways and severe damage to the roofs and siding of numerous homes.

“As with the recent flooding event in Fort McMurray, COVID-19 precautions that ensure the health and safety of our employees and policyholders will remain front and center when responding to this event. Crawford’s catastrophe plans and COVID-19 contingency plans have been developed for this scenario and will ensure we can deploy our resources when and where they are needed,” said Jim Eso, senior vice president, Crawford Claims Solutions in Canada.

Ron Biggs, vice president, property and capacity solutions, commented on the resources that are being deployed for this event, saying “adjusters from across Canada have been placed on standby to travel to Calgary as claims volumes and client needs are confirmed. We will complete a health screening before these adjusters depart their home city to ensure it is safe for them to work immediately upon arrival in Calgary. If required, our team in Canada can be supplemented with our global catastrophe team who can provide remote assistance without travelling into the region.” Crawford will also be using its YouGoLook inspection tool to allow policyholders to submit photos of damage to support the triage of losses and evaluate small claims remotely.

“Contractor Connection’s member firms have been responding to emergency mitigation losses throughout Calgary since Saturday evening. We are grateful to them and their employees for their professional response to this event,” commented Cortney Young, vice president, Contractor Connection in Canada. She added, “Contractor Connection has activated its catastrophe response plan, which closely monitors assignment volume and capacity to proactively bring additional resources into the region when required. We will remain in close contact with our network partners to ensure they have the support they need.”

“Crawford is well positioned to respond to this event with a large team of licensed and experienced adjusters with expertise in residential and commercial losses in Alberta and across Canada. They are committed to fulfilling our mission of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities,” concluded Eso.

