Crawford update on business operations following mandatory closure notices in Quebec and Ontario

TORONTO, ON, March 25, 2020/InsPress/– Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc. announced modifications to business operations across Canada following Monday’s provincial government orders in Quebec and Ontario to close non-essential businesses and workplaces. “Crawford has been preparing for scenarios like this for several weeks and we are confident that we will be able to continue servicing our customers and their policyholders for an extended period of time while ensuring our employees remain healthy and safe” commented Pat Van Bakel, president and chief executive officer of Crawford in Canada.

Both provincial orders specifically allow for home-based work and telecommuting while identifying essential services that can continue operating under the orders. With over 90% of employees currently working in a home based environment, Crawford will continue to provide quality service on new and existing claims across Canada. The firm will continue utilizing technology such as its YouGoLook™ application, video conferencing and other tools to minimize field visits and investigate claims remotely. “We recognize there may be situations where field visits are still required to provide emergency service and support to the policyholder – starting today all field visits made by Crawford adjusters across Canada will require approval from a supervisor or manager to ensure they are necessary, can be completed safely and are in compliance with any applicable provincial orders.” Said Jim Eso, senior vice president of Claims Services for Crawford in Canada.

While Ontario’s order identifies Insurance as an essential service that can continue operating under the order, the Quebec order only notes telephone based insurance services. Pending clarification of the Quebec order, Crawford will be restricting field visits for this period of time. Both orders identify exemptions for construction firms completing emergency services which will allow Crawford’s Contractor Connection network to continue providing service to our customers.

“This is a dynamic situation that is changing by the hour as governments and health officials continue their work to battle this pandemic, we value and appreciate their work and remain fully committed to making decisions that put the health and safety of our employees and the customers they serve first. We will continue to update our customers on operational impacts as they are identified” Added Van Bakel.

Crawford has been executing its pandemic response and business continuity plans across Canada since earliest cases of COVID-19 were reported in January. These plans have allowed the firm to continue operating in a near-normal fashion and in full compliance with the directives of local, regional and national authorities. Well over 90% of the firm’s employees have transitioned to home-based work environments and plans are in place to bring that number as close to 100% as possible in the next few days. “We are in constant communication with our management teams across Canada to ensure they receive any tools or resources necessary execute our pandemic and business response plans” commented Van Bakel adding “we have been pleased with how these plans have been executed and are grateful to all of our employees for helping us execute them so swiftly.”

