Crawford’s Contractor Connection celebrates 10th anniversary in Canada

TORONTO, ON, MAY 8, 2020/InsPRESS/ – Contractor Connection, a division of Crawford & Company, is pleased to announce that May 11, 2020 marks the 10th anniversary of Contractor Connection in Canada. Over the course of ten years, Contraction Connection, an industry leader in contractor managed repair, has processed over 350,000 assignments and has expanded its multi-trade contractor network to 750+.

The Contractor Connection Canada team has grown to over 60 employees, 75% of whom are rooted in Canada and 25% in the U.S. The first client to participate in the program was Economical Insurance, and a coast-to-coast, robust client roster soon followed. In 2016, Contractor Connection was launched in Quebec and became the first region to offer Contractor Connection services in French. At its core, Contractor Connection is focused on offering tailored solutions, improving cycle times, reducing claim expenses, validating indemnity savings and driving industry-leading customer satisfaction ratings.

“As part of our service offerings, we have an estimate review department that reviews 100% of all the estimates that come through the program, and over the past 10 years, we have achieved indemnity savings of over $95 million. Year after year, we continue to produce a lower average per claim fee than other providers,” said Cortney Young, vice president, Contractor Connection, Canada.

“We continue to promote performance management to improve customer service, leveraging data analytics to help both contractors and insurance carriers make the most cost effective decisions for policyholders. We are very excited to expand our consumer direct offerings and other service lines to help expand our non-insurance portfolio, as we strive to fulfil our mission of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities,” concluded Young.

About Contractor Connection

Contractor Connection, a division of Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), is an industry leader in contractor managed repair and home improvement services, providing insurance carriers and consumers a national network of residential and commercial contractors that are vetted and managed for performance, measuring quality, timeliness and customer satisfaction. www.contractorconnection.com.

About Crawford

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

