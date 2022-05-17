CRU GROUP Announces Expansion with New Canadian Service Location

TORONTO, ON, MAY 17, 2022/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced the opening of its newest location in Winnipeg, Manitoba to continue the Company’s recent significant expansion across North America. This new location strengthens CRU GROUP’s service delivery for daily claims in Canada. It also allows lays a foundation for the expansion of their Maltman International specialty claims subsidiary.

CRU GROUP’s Winnipeg location reinforces the Company’s foothold in western Canada and provides a presence in the surrounding communities. This location comes under the leadership of Russ Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President and North American Director of Transportation Services.

Mr. Fitzgerald states, “I am excited that we are opening another location in our aggressive Canadian growth plan. Winnipeg is a hub for Canadian transportation risks, and it is important to add this location early in our growth. As we grow across Canada with highly qualified staff, we become stronger and the choice Independent Adjusting firm to call.”

Supporting this expansion, Murray MacKay joins CRU GROUP as a Senior Adjuster. Mr. MacKay’s experience spans over 28 years with property and casualty claims as well as working across North America with catastrophe events.

Mr. MacKay adds, “I am happy to join CRU GROUP as their designate representative in Manitoba and Saskatchewan for all lines of insurance. The Company has grown into the preeminent P&C and CAT Claims handling unit, and I look forward to working with the dynamic group of experts at CRU GROUP.

Mr. Fitzgerald adds, “I am extremely happy to be welcoming Murray onto our team. In my dealings with Murray in the past, I have found him to be professional, knowledgeable and able to handle most any type of claim.”

“This is the manifestation of our strategy to expand our Canadian footprint and better service daily claims across the country”, states Mr. Repinski, “We are excited to open in Winnipeg and for Mr. MacKay to service our clients.”

Mr. MacKay will report to the Senior Vice President and North American Director of Transportation Services and will be operating from the new CRU GROUP Winnipeg office.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com