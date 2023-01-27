CRU GROUP Announces Expansion with New Saskatchewan Service Location

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 27, 2023/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced the opening of its newest western Canada location in Saskatchewan to continue the Company’s expansion across North America.

CRU GROUP’s new Saskatchewan location reinforces the growth of their Canadian footprint under the leadership of Russ Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President and North American Director of Transportation Services.

“We continue to deliver on our aggressive growth strategy,” said Repinski, “We are focused on adding the right talent in the right locations to better serve both the catastrophe and daily claims needs of our clients and their customers.”

Supporting this expansion, Cheryl Hanson joins CRU GROUP as a Senior Adjuster. Hanson brings over 25 years of experience specializing in Commercial Liability, Transportation/Cargo, and Commercial and Property Claims.

”It is with great pleasure that I welcome Cheryl into the CRU Family,” adds Fitzgerald, “The opening of our new office in Saskatchewan will be a great boost to our growing Canadian operation. With having the opportunity to work with Cheryl in the past, I know she will create confidence with our existing and new client base in the Prairie region”.

The Company’s increased presence in the prairie region allows for better service delivery in the surrounding communities.

