CRU GROUP Announces New Addition to Executive Team

Toronto, ON, January 6, 2020/InsPress/ – David Repinski, U.S. CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Adam Norman has joined the company as Vice President for their Northeast Region.

In this role, Mr. Norman is responsible for CRU GROUP’s operational service delivery and client relationships across this multi-state territory. “Adam has a proven track record in the loss adjusting industry” says Mr. Repinski, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with him and witnessing firsthand his energy, drive and integrity. He is just the person we need to represent our business in his region.”

Mr. Norman’s background includes claims technical, operational and client-facing experience.

“I am very excited and feel so fortunate to be joining the CRU GROUP team. With the collection of talent we have brought together there is no limit to what we will accomplish” said Mr. Norman, “I look forward to being part of this collaborative culture where everyone on the team is valued, supported and encouraged to achieve great things.”

“Adam begins a long and successful period of employment with us at CRU GROUP,” said Mr. Repinski, “These are exciting times as our Leadership Team evolves and our regional field structure is complete!”

Mr. Norman and his family will remain based in Boston. He will report directly to the U.S. CEO and serve on the U.S. Leadership Team.

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides claims management and staffing solutions for the Property & Casualty industry across North America. CRU offers Catastrophe Response and Daily Claims services in both Canada and the United States. It also offers market-leading specialty claims adjusting services through Maltman International and provides comprehensive training programs via The Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada.

