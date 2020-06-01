CRU GROUP announces new addition to executive team

DALLAS, TEXAS, JUNE 1, 2020/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, U.S. CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Bret Peiffer, has joined the company as Vice President of Operations.

In this role, Mr. Peiffer is responsible for CRU GROUP’s operational service delivery and the claim support functions delivered by the company’s Central Services Team. He also assumes responsibility for a large client-dedicated team of Inside Adjusters. “Bret is a proven asset with an incredible work ethic.” says Mr. Repinski, “His ability to endear himself to colleagues, clients and their policyholders with his energy, drive and integrity makes him a natural for helping to lead our business.”

Mr. Peiffer’s background includes claims technical, operational and client-facing experience.

“The CRU GROUP team is filled with people of integrity and drive with a client first mentality. I feel extremely fortunate to be joining them.” Said Mr. Peiffer. “I look forward to collaborating with the team and contributing to the ongoing growth and success of the company.”

“Bret begins a long and successful tenure with us at CRU GROUP, and I am excited about what his presence will mean for our colleagues, clients and their customers.” said Mr. Repinski.

Mr. Peiffer and his family will remain based in Dallas and work from CRU GROUP’s U.S. Headquarters. He will report directly to the U.S. CEO and serve on the U.S. Leadership Team.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and insurance educational and accredited continuing education services through The Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com