CRU GROUP Announces New Addition to Executive Team

DALLAS, TX, MARCH 4, 2022/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Jason Kazda, has joined the company as Vice President for their Midwest Region.

In this role, Mr. Kazda is responsible for CRU GROUP’s business development across the Midwest as well as operational service delivery and building client relationships in this multi-state territory. “Jason’s technical claims experience and ability to build strong relationships is undeniable” says Mr. Repinski, “He is a welcome addition to our team, and we are very excited about his ability to deliver our services to clients in his region.”

Mr. Kazda began his career in the industry as a Multi-Line Adjuster for one of the largest independent adjusting firms in the world and brings over 12 years of experience handling both property and casualty claims.

On joining the Company, Jason Kazda commented, “I am determinedly enthusiastic in building relationships which will exhibit growth and development for CRU GROUP. My multi-verse platform experience in claims, public relations, and law-enforcement have all paved the road in preparation for me to be well-versed in networking. I graciously thank CRU GROUP for the opportunity and look forward to being part of the CRU GROUP family.”

Mr. Kazda will be based in Milwaukee serving on the U.S. Leadership Team and reports to the CEO.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

