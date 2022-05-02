CRU GROUP Announces New Addition to Executive Team

DALLAS, TX, MAY 2, 2022/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Ryan McCoy has joined the company as Vice President for their Northeast Region.

In this role, Mr. McCoy is responsible for the Company’s business development across the Northeast as well as enhancing the CRU GROUP brand in the region. Mr. McCoy will focus on account management and the Company’s growing client base in this emerging market. “Ryan’s mix of technical skills and warm personality make him an ideal fit for this role” says Mr. Repinski, “He is a welcome addition to our team, and we are very excited for him to represent CRU GROUP in this region.”

Mr. McCoy brings well over a decade of experience in property insurance ranging in roles from inside examiner, construction & restoration, adjusting claims in the middle market, high net worth, and commercial sectors, as well as excess & surplus lines in the London market. In his most recent role, in addition to handling daily claims as a General Adjuster, Mr. McCoy assisted Regional, National and Executive General Adjusters by handling claims as the lead adjuster and was part of a team responsible for a Covid-19 business Income specialty assignment for a major commercial client.

“I am beyond thrilled to join David and his team at CRU GROUP serving at their point person for the Northeast. The experiences in my career thus far have prepared me well for transitioning into a role I have envisioned myself moving into for some time. I look forward to helping grow the CRU GROUP brand stateside in a market that is constantly evolving, of which the Company is positioned perfectly for.”

Mr. McCoy will be based in Hartford, CT, serving on the U.S. Leadership Team and reports to the CEO.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com