CRU GROUP Announces New Addition to Loss Control Services Team

DALLAS, TX JUNE 15, 2022/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Michael Beattie has joined the company as Vice President & Account Executive – Loss Control Services.

Bringing decades of Loss Control experience and specialization, Mr. Beattie will focus on sales and account management of the CRU GROUP’s rapidly growing Loss Control Services division across North America.

Mr. Repinski states, “CRU GROUP’s Loss Control Services Division has been experiencing formidable growth and having Michael on our team allows us to take the next step in terms of building our capability.”

Mr. Beattie began his career in the commercial construction industry. He brings over 20 years’ experience in developing loss control life safety programs for construction, heavy manufacturing and the application of engineering products. Over the past 12 years he has also performed loss control surveys for middle and large market risks as an independent contractor.

“I’m pleased to have joined a team with a deep understanding of the commercial P&C insurance sector,” adds Mr. Beattie, “with over 4,000 licensed professionals, industry leading education, and superior management oversight; I believe CRU GROUP will continue to expand and disrupt the commercial loss control services market”.

Mr. Beattie is based in Texas working closely with the Company’s Director of Loss Control Services and reports to the CEO.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

