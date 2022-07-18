CRU GROUP Announces New Addition to U.S. Executive Team

DALLAS, TX, JULY 18, 2022/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Robert Yarema has joined the company as Vice President & National Account Executive.

Mr. Yarema will be responsible for national sales and client relationships with a focus on bringing claims and loss control solutions to the U.S. Property & Casualty Market.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Rob previously and am delighted to be reunited with him,” says David Repinski, “I am excited about having him join our team to continue the growth and expansion of CRU GROUP in the United States.”

Mr. Yarema brings 20+ years of experience of results-driven business development and a focus on the P&C insurance industry. He began his career in the compliance space and was promoted from Adjuster to Manager with top insurers. In 2013, Mr. Yarema moved into the loss adjusting and TPA segment working for the two largest global providers as a National Account Executive & Director of Business Development and Client Services.

“There is a ton of industry excitement around CRU GROUP’s rapid growth which is only possible because of the amazing colleagues and their focus”, adds Mr. Yarema, “It is more important than ever for an organization to be nimble, and an extension of the client’s brand while enhancing the policyholder experience. I am honored to join CRU GROUP and be part of the U.S. Leadership Team”.

Based just outside Washington, D.C., Mr. Yarema will serve on the U.S. Leadership Team and report to the CEO.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

