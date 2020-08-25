CRU GROUP Announces new Board of Directors Appointment: Bob Tisdale to join CRU GROUP Board

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 25, 2020/insPRESS/ – Gary Winston, Founder and Chair of the Board of Directors of CRU GROUP, today announced the appointment of Bob Tisdale to the Board. “Bob is an industry icon and we are just thrilled that he has agreed to join our growing organization” said Gary, “Our company has become a significant player in the market with a growing North American footprint in catastrophe response as well as general and specialty claims. Bob brings deep experience in the Canadian market and a legendary customer focus to our Board table. We know he will help us continue to build on our CRU GROUP “customer-first” service model”.

Bob Tisdale is a 40-year industry veteran and recently retired as President of Pembridge and Pafco Insurance companies. He has previously served as Chair of the Board of The Facility Association, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Insurance Institute and as Chair of the CIP Society. He has several industry and other designations including the Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP), Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP), Canadian Risk Manager (CRM) and Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D).

“I have been following the progress of CRU GROUP for some time now and can honestly say I am truly impressed by the platform Gary and Kyle Winston are building and by their substantial growth prospects here and in the US market,” says Bob, “As an insurer for most of my career, I know exactly how important good claims management can be. CRU GROUP has developed a compelling vision of how to deliver claims adjusting services, ’as the client requires’, adopting their policies and procedures, and working in their systems. It is a winning customer value proposition”.

Says Gary Winston, “We are continuing to expand our strong leadership team at CRU GROUP in Catastrophe Response, Claims Services, as well as in our specialty claims organization at Maltman International. But, as we grow, we know we need to add new skillsets at the corporate level too. Bob will be huge asset for our Board and in our continued evolution as a major North American claims adjusting player.”

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com