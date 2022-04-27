CRU GROUP Announces New Canadian Executive Team Member – Adam Dickens

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 27, 2022/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Adam Dickens has joined CRU GROUP as Senior Vice President & Client Program Leader.

As a Canadian Executive Team Member, Adam Dickens will assume responsibility for one of the Company’s principal accounts. Mr. Dickens brings over 25 years experience in the insurance claims industry. He most recently oversaw the recruitment, training, quality assurance and district catastrophe response across five branches in Southern Alberta, East Kootenay and Mountain Parks including the Calgary 2020 Hailstorm as well as multi million-dollar revenue involving full-budgeting and P&L oversight for one of Canada’s largest loss adjusting firms.

On Mr. Dickens joining CRU GROUP Mr. Repinski stated, “I am confident that the leadership and skills Adam brings will benefit CRU GROUP. He is a great fit for managing and continuing to innovate a critical business relationship with a key client.”

Mr. Dickens adds, “I am looking forward to joining CRU GROUP. The have shown themselves to be a dynamic client focused organization. I am excited about the continued growth of CRU GROUP and look forward to increasing current partnerships and building new partnerships with future clients”.

Reporting to the CEO, Mr. Dickens will be based in Calgary, Alberta and will service on the Canadian Leadership Team.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com