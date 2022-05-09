CRU GROUP Announces New Canadian Executive Team Member – Joe Murison

TORONTO, ON, MAY 9, 2022/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Joe Murison joins the Canadian Executive Team as Senior Vice President & Client Program Leader.

Joe Murison joins CRU GROUP and will be responsible for the Company’s account management of two large accounts as well as the oversight of the quality assurance Program. Mr. Murison brings over 14 years of general insurance experience as well as 5 years of military service. In his last role as AVP, Mr. Murison was tasked with business development and account management leading strategic direction change to evaluate and seek new lead sources and capture trends to ensure strong relationships.

“This is an exciting era for CRU GROUP,” stated Mr. Repinski, “Joe’s role will strengthen the Company’s growth in the Canadian Market and allow us to keep pace with our growth and ensure favourable service delivery.”

Mr. Murison adds, “I am overjoyed and honoured to be joining the CRU GROUP team. The combined experience and pedigree of this team is impressive to say the least. I have great confidence that bringing additional quality focus to client delivery will help to solidify our value proposition and only bring a more fantastic claims experience to all the policyholders we interact with. I can’t wait to get started!”

Mr. Murison will be based in Omemee, Ontario. He will serve on the Canadian Leadership Team and report to the CEO.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com