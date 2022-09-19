CRU GROUP Announces New Canadian Management Team Member – Michelle Short

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Michelle Short joins the Canadian Team as Claims Technical Manager.

Short brings over 20 years of claims and people management experience. In her most recent role, she was VP of Operations responsible for the management of all adjusting teams and administrative staff across Alberta providing guidance and ensuring compliance with internal and client handling guidelines.

As Claims Technical Manager, Short will be responsible for providing mentorship to the adjusting team with client specific claims processes and procedures, specifically with technical requirements.

Short stated, “I’m so pleased and excited to assist in building and supporting the CRU GROUP Teams. I look forward to collaborating with our clients and staff to frame a strong and efficient team of adjusters.”

“Michelle is an excellent addition to our Canadian Team,” adds Repinski, “Her industry track record, reputation and approach is just what we need for this new role. Her ability to provide claims technical support to our rapidly growing team will benefit our colleagues, clients, and their customers.”

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Ms. Short will report to Russ Fitzgerald, SVP & North American Director of Transportation Services.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com