CRU GROUP announces significant expansion of Canadian service locations.

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 27, 2023/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced the Company’s significant expansion of their Canadian daily claims operations. This recent expansion is the fulfillment of the company’s people strategy that is committed to hiring, training, mentoring, and promoting more professional staff to serve CRU GROUP’s clients and their customers.

Joining the CRU GROUP Team as Senior Adjusters are Adam Connelly, Sharon Griffith, and Terri Lynn Neniska.

Connelly (Edmonton, AB) brings over 20 years of experience specializing in accident benefits, bodily injury, liability, and cargo claims. Connelly strengthens the Edmonton base and enables the team to cater to a wider spectrum of claims management.

Griffith (Ottawa, ON) is a skilled legal specialist with extensive competencies including insurance policy interpretation, claims negotiation, legal and regulatory compliance. Her addition broadens the Company’s geographical presence within the province.

Neniska (Grand Prairie, AB) will also serve as a Manager for one of the Company’s largest clients. Neniska’s comprehensive experience with claims management supports CRU GROUP’s commitment to providing best-in-class service delivery and expands the Company’s influence in Alberta.

In addition to these new Senior Adjusters, the Company is also proud to foster the career development of new Adjusters to the industry.

Salman Tarique (Toronto, ON) was promoted to Adjuster and joined our team after demonstrating his dedication to his claims technical and customer service. Tarique brings a wealth of knowledge from his background in finance.

Cameron MacSween (Edmonton, AB) is a recent graduate from the Company’s partnership program with MOCAT that provides comprehensive training. MacSween will relocate to Calgary following a mentorship period in Edmonton.

CRU GROUP remains committed to exceeding client expectations and is focused at nurturing the next generation of insurance professionals. The Company’s seasoned team members expanded across Canada provide not only expert service delivery to our clients with daily and catastrophe claims, but also, guidance and mentorship ensuring a continuous flow of talent into the industry.

All new team members will report to Russ Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President, and North American Director of Transportation Services.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

