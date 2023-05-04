CRU GROUP Expansion Strategy Continues with Addition of newest Team Members

TORONTO, ON, MAY 4, 2023/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced the continuation of the Company’s expansion strategy with the recruitment of two (2) additional key assets for the Maltman International and CRU GROUP Canada Teams. This represents the latest steps of many that CRU GROUP has made in the area of talent acquisition to better serve the Canadian Market.

Fraser Bowles joins the CRU GROUP Canada team as Operations Manager dedicated to one of the Company’s largest clients. With 15 years in the industry, Fraser brings a wealth of experience across personal, commercial, agriculture, major & complex loss. He has been involved in multiple CAT events including the Fort McMurray wildfires.

The Maltman International Team welcomes Executive General Adjuster, Todd Park, to their GTA Team. Park is a seasoned professional bringing 30 years’ experience specializing in Liability, Dispute Resolution, Client Relations and Litigation Management, and industry knowledge that is vital to the development of the Maltman Team.

“We welcome both of these talented individuals to our CRU GROUP Family, their respective teams and I appreciate the role they play in fulfilling our strategic ambitions to better serve our clients and their policyholders” said Repinski.

The addition of Bowles and Park to the CRU GROUP and Maltman International Teams builds upon the growth of the Company’s footprint across the country and accelerates the development of existing and future client relationships.

Mr. Bowles will report to Adam Dickens, Senior Vice President and Client Leader and will be based in Calgary, Alberta.

Mr. Park will report to Maltman International Executive Director, Ranjit Bhatia, from the Company’s Canadian Head Office.

About Maltman International

Founded in 1949, Maltman International offers high-end specialty claims service for Errors and Omissions, Directors and Officers Liability, Environmental, Commercial Liability and London Programs. Managed by our respective operations in Dallas and Toronto, superior customer service is delivered throughout the United States and Canada.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com