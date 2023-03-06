CSIO Announces 2023 Members Meeting and Reception Featuring Keynote Speaker Douglas Porter, Chief Economist and Managing Director at BMO Financial Group

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 6, 2023/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce its 2023 Members Meeting and Reception will feature a keynote address by Douglas Porter, Chief Economist and Managing Director at BMO Financial Group. The annual meeting takes place on April 20 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel.

Introducing Keynote Speaker Douglas Porter

Douglas Porter has over 30 years of experience analyzing global economies and financial markets. As Chief Economist at BMO Financial Group, he oversees the macroeconomic and financial market forecasts and co-authors the firm’s weekly flagship publication, Focus. Mr. Porter manages the team that has won numerous forecasting awards. Most recently, his team took the #1 spot in the StarMine Awards for Most Accurate Forecasters for Canada in 2022. Also, Douglas led the team to a #2 ranking for Top U.S. Forecaster among 53 global firms in the 2022 Focus Economics Survey.

His keynote address at CSIO’s 2023 Members Meeting and Reception will provide analysis on the state of the economy and forecast future economic trends.

“The CSIO team is excited to host our valued members at the 2023 Members Meeting and Reception,” said Catherine Smola, President & CEO of CSIO. “Douglas Porter is an extremely knowledgeable, accomplished and engaging speaker, we are very much looking forward to the economic insights he will provide in his keynote address.”

In addition to Mr. Porter’s speech, the event will feature a look back at CSIO’s 2022 accomplishments, followed by a member reception after the presentation.

Registration is complimentary for CSIO members, who are invited to RSVP to CSIO’s 2023 Members Meeting and Reception.

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. For more information, visit csio.com.

