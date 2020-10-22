CSIO Announces Launch of INNOTECH API Security Working Group

TORONTO, ON, OCT. 22, 2020/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce the launch of the INNOTECH API Security Working Group. The kickoff session was held on October 21, with participants from six carriers, as well as representation from IBAC.

The INNOTECH Advisory Committee is an industry initiative created to drive digital innovation and ultimately improve customer experiences within insurance by identifying major operational issues, common challenges, and solutions. Last month, the CSIO Board of Directors green lighted three digital solutions proposed by the INNOTECH Advisory Committee to solve common industry pain points, including standardized APIs. To move forward on the API initiative, the Committee formed an API Security Working Group of industry subject matter experts, to assess what a centralized security model would look like for members, including sourcing service providers.

The group’s mandate is to develop industry specifications to implement a common authentication and authorization security solution to facilitate data exchange between insurers, brokers and third-party service providers using standardized APIs.

In its initial session, the Working Group reached consensus on the initiative’s scope and deliverables. Moving forward, the team will meet to identify and determine security requirements and develop a solution recommendation to present to the CSIO Board.

“We are very excited to bring together leading security experts from across the industry to join the INNOTECH API Security Working Group,” said Catherine Smola, President and CEO of CSIO. “This work, as well as the work completed by the INNOTECH Committee to date, will help standardize an API security authorization and authentication approach to benefit the industry and improve the digital experience for insurance customers.”

