CSIO Announces the Digital Broker Certification

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 24, 2020/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to congratulate the first cohort of CSIO Digital Brokers. These 32 CSIO members demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning, innovation and digital best practices. The new CSIO Digital Broker certification recognizes brokers who have completed six CSIO eLearning courses. These courses are offered on digital topics related to the business of insurance, to help brokers maintain their competitive edge, update their digital skills, and keep them up-to-date on latest digital trends.

“I’m honoured to be recognized as a CSIO Digital Broker,” said Carole Moran, Epic Trainer – Alberta, with BFL Canada. “I took the first three courses to use for licensing credit but quickly realized that the material was very interesting and relevant to not just our insurance careers but to our daily lives. I want to thank CSIO for these wonderful courses, I look forward to seeing what new courses you create for brokers.”

About the CSIO Digital Broker eLearning Program

The CSIO Digital Broker eLearning Program is the P&C insurance industry’s preferred choice for online education. Course topics are selected based on what CSIO members have most requested, in order to support their professional development and enhance their knowledge of current digital issues. With the global pandemic, the trend toward eLearning has continued to grow, with almost 3,500 participants in CSIO webinars and eLearning courses so far in 2020.

There are currently nine eLearning courses, with new courses added regularly. In the coming weeks, CSIO will launch a series of “Spotlight on Industry Leaders” videos, which are hour-long talks and expert panels discussing industry-wide issues, in particular, how the pandemic measures have changed the insurance industry.

Congratulations to the CSIO Digital Brokers:

A & J Fiola Insurance Agency, Martin Hebert Action Insurance Group Ltd., Adam Kluczewski Affinity Insurance Services, Jessica Elgert and Jen McGuire Armour Insurance Brokers Ltd., Jason Genua BFL Canada, Carole Moran Brokerlink Inc., Alex Rei Dalmeny Insurance, Michael Reddekopp and Darrell Reddekopp Dickson Agencies, Lyndsy Ford Drayton Valley Insurance Agency Ltd, Dale Jones and Gloria Hystad Encore Insurance Services Inc, Scot Dalton Farrell Agencies, Karen Rosin Garriock Insurance, Leanne Favreau and Ive-Mayia Dalman Gwilliames & Associates Insurance Brokers Ltd., Zarpana Popal Johnston Agencies, Lorraine Padalec KW Insurance Brokers, Thore Bevenborn Lundgren & Young Insurance, Debbielynn Comeau MacLeod Lorway, Tracy Conrad Peters Insurance, Jessica Ivan Prince Albert Insurance Ltd., Rebecca Eckdahl PROLINK Insurance Inc., Jilliane Healey Reider Insurance, Alvin Cadonic Steinbring Insurance, Shane Steinbring Totten Insurance Group, Lori Giroux TW Insurance Brokers Inc, Laurie Bauer W.B. White Insurance, Barbara McCormack Western Financial Group, Sheri Lee and Jeannine Chuckvar



Winnipeg Insurance Brokers Ltd., Loree Edwardsen

Watch the video below for more information about the program, or go to CSIO.com/eLearning. The updated list of CSIO Digital Brokers can be found at CSIO.com/eLearning.

