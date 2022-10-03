CSIO Congratulates Northbridge Insurance and Applied Systems Canada for Completing its Commercial Lines Certification Program

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 3, 2022/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce that Northbridge Insurance and Applied Systems Canada have partnered to complete CSIO’s Commercial Lines (CL) Certification Program. Both organizations met the key requirements to finish all three levels of the Program: Foundation, Verified and Certified, by working together to launch real-time quoting.

Real-time quoting allows accurate commercial policy data to instantly flow between insurer systems and broker management systems (BMS), facilitating the delivery of quotes in seconds, as opposed to days. The CL Certification Program supports and recognizes CSIO members who have implemented the CL Data Standards according to best practices. Members who achieve full Certification demonstrate their commitment to elevating service in the broker channel to improve the customer experience.

“As Applied continues to connect brokers and insurers across the insurance ecosystem, CSIO’s leadership in standardized processes enables our team to drive further innovation and value into the commercial lines workflow for all stakeholders,” said Steve Whitelaw, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Applied Systems Canada. “Achieving Level 3 certification for real-time quoting accelerates information flow between insurers and brokers, creating simplicity in the commercial lines process and enhancing customer experiences across the value chain.”

“Research shows that 94 per cent of brokers support the move towards industry-wide implementation of Commercial Lines Data Standards,” added Andrea Bucek, Vice President, Distribution, Northbridge Insurance. “Obtaining Level 3 certification is one of the ways Northbridge Insurance demonstrates its commitment to supporting our broker partners with the automated quoting processes they need to provide their customers with the highest possible level of service.”

Insurer and vendor members can access resources to get started on the path to CL Certification by visiting the CSIO website.

Brokers can find out how much time they are able to save by working with insurers and vendors who have programmed the Commercial Lines Minimum Data Set (MDS) using CSIO’s Commercial Lines Real-Time Quote Savings Calculator.

-30-

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. For more information, visit csio.com.

Media contact:

Debbie Vassos, BBA, CDMP | Manager, Marketing & Communications

110 Yonge Street, Suite 500 | Toronto, ON M5C 1T4

(416) 360-1773 x 2300 | 1 (800) 463-2746 x 2300

dvassos@csio.com | www.csio.com

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Northbridge Insurance

Northbridge Insurance is a leading Canadian commercial insurer. Working with our trusted broker partners, we use our in-depth industry expertise to create solutions that help businesses of all sizes operate more safely, so that they can worry less about their risks and focus on their opportunities. Visit us at www.northbridgeinsurance.ca to learn more.