CSIO Congratulates Van Allen Insurance Inc. on Being First Brokerage with All Staff Earning CSIO Digital Broker Designation

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 27, 2021/insPRESS/ – CSIO congratulates Van Allen Insurance Inc. on being the first brokerage in Canada with all of its staff earning the CSIO Digital Broker designation. Each employee achieved the distinction by completing at least six courses offered through CSIO’s Professional Development Program. Courses offered in the Program are taught by industry leaders on digital marketing, cybersecurity and insurance innovation. Technology is changing quickly and as consumer needs evolve, staying on top of new digital trends allows brokers to better service their clients and add value to their brokerage.

Catherine Smola, President & CEO of CSIO added her congratulations, “This demonstrates Van Allen Insurance’s commitment to continuous learning, innovation and digital best practices. Our goal is to help support brokers in an increasingly digital world – particularly over the last year and a half which has highlighted the need to provide seamless digital experiences for clients.”

Courses Available at No Cost to CSIO Members

Brokers who are members of their provincial broker association are members of CSIO. There are dozens of courses offered in the Professional Development Program and are all free to members. Each course is approximately one hour in duration.

Sarah Van Allen, owner of Van Allen Insurance Inc. says, “We made it a priority for all of our employees to take CSIO’s Professional Development Program. The fact that the courses are free, relevant and engaging, made it an ideal way for our brokerage staff to enhance their digital knowledge and get their Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO) Continuing Education (CE) credits. The Cybersecurity and Ransomware courses armed the team with the knowledge to avoid phishing campaigns and keep the brokerage and its clients safe, and the courses on Digital Marketing and SEO are helping digitize our brokerage.”

Ease of Obtaining CE Credits

Designed for flexibility and convenience, brokers can take the online courses at any time. When a broker completes a course, they get their certificate immediately which can be submitted for CE credits in their respective provinces.

To learn more, visit CSIO Professional Development Program.

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit csio.com.

