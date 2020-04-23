CSIO hosts first sessions for INNOTECH Claims and Billing Working Groups

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 23, 2020 /insPRESS/ CSIO was pleased to virtually host the first sessions for the INNOTECH Claims and Billing Working Groups. The purpose of these sessions was for each working group to identify improvement scenarios in the claims and billing customer journeys that is of most value to brokers and insurers, and start defining the detailed business requirements for these scenarios.

Each group made tremendous progress in advancing the preliminary work completed by the INNOTECH Advisory Committee who previously identified digital solutions to improve claims and billing notifications and the customer experience. Comprised of subject matter experts (SMEs) from a cross-section of brokers, insurers and service providers, the INNOTECH Claims and Billing Working Groups have representation from over a dozen CSIO member companies.

The goal of the working groups is to deliver an electronic notification solution for claims and billing, which allows brokers to make more productive use of technology and automate manual work. This will give them more time to spend focusing on the client relationship and less time contacting their insurer partners to obtain billing and claims information. The groups will have additional meetings to finish defining detailed business requirements so they can be costed and scoped out to develop a business case for presentation to the INNOTECH Steering Committee.

“As a broker, it’s great to have the opportunity to provide our input in the early stages and work collaboratively with insurers and service providers to deliver a digital solution that will allow us to work more efficiently and effectively to improve the customer experience,” said Mia Dorsey, Operations Manager (Ontario Region), HUB International Ontario Limited. “We accomplished a lot in the opening sessions and I look forward to working with our industry partners to provide solutions that ultimately benefit the end consumer.”

CSIO is Canada's industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer's ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal.

