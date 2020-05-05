CSIO launches new Commercial Lines Certification Program

TORONTO, ON, MAY 5, 2020/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce the launch of its new Commercial Lines (CL) Certification Program. The program is designed to support and recognize insurer and service provider members who have implemented CSIO CL Data Standards according to industry guidelines, providing the foundation for real-time quoting.

This new program is offered to members at no cost and complements CSIO’s eDocs and Z-Code Compliance Certifications, recognizing organizations for their commitment to data standards best practices. With consistent and industry-wide adoption, CSIO’s CL Certification Program provides many benefits, including:

Company recognition as an industry leader committed to continuous workflow improvement

Increased confidence in accurate and up-to-date data exchanges with other certified organizations

Improved operational efficiency with straight-through processing functionality, enabled by standards

Spurred by the growing list of accomplishments achieved by the CL Working Group, the CL Certification Program was launched in order to guide those members who adhere to best practices and look to CSIO for providing a national and trusted standard. The certification is made up of three levels, each representing a milestone in the adoption of CSIO’s Commercial Lines Data Standards. Each milestone requires a certain set of criteria to be met and once met, members then move on to the next level.

“To streamline workflows in the broker distribution channel, data needs to be structured in a consistent, accessible way,” says Catherine Smola, President and CEO of CSIO. “It is essential that members have a framework which guides and validates an organizations’ implementation of CL Data Standards. This will result in higher industry productivity and the ability to digitize a greater number of commercial insurance transactions.”

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit csio.com.

