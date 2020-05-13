CSIO launches three new eLearning courses

TORONTO,ON, MAY 13, 2020/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce the release of three new eLearning courses to its Digital Broker eLearning program. Brokers can now earn up to six hours of Continuing Education (CE) credits through CSIO’s free, accredited, online courses. The eLearning program offers on-demand courses in addition to webinars that are scheduled regularly throughout the year.

The new courses are:

Digital Disruption and The Technology Fallacy – A guide for business leaders on building a digital culture. Led by Gerald Kane, visiting professor at Harvard School of Business and author of a best-selling book on digital disruption.

– A guide for business leaders on building a digital culture. Led by Gerald Kane, visiting professor at Harvard School of Business and author of a best-selling book on digital disruption. Insurance Technology Essentials – A look at how the standards efficiently move insurance data, including advancements in commercial lines and emerging technology.

A look at how the standards efficiently move insurance data, including advancements in commercial lines and emerging technology. My Proof of Insurance: Delivering a Digital Customer Experience – Illustrates how electronic proof of auto insurance provides customers with the digital experience they expect.

Launched in late 2019, the CSIO Digital Broker eLearning program is designed to increase brokers’ digital operational competencies, promote digital best practices, and equip brokers with knowledge-based materials and tools that improve their awareness of technology in insurance. With each course taught by an industry expert, brokers can expect to learn practices they can implement right away. Additional courses will continue to be added throughout the year in the digital topics most in-demand by brokers.

CSIO’s education offerings are met with enthusiasm by its members: In 2019, over 2,300 members attended CSIO webinars and presentations. With the cancellation of spring conventions and the majority of brokers working remotely, CSIO has continued to support broker education through free, accredited webinars and on-demand courses that can be taken from virtually any device. To date in 2020, over 1,300 attendees have already participated in CSIO webinars on a variety of digital topics.

“The new courses were fun and engaging, which helps you remember what you’ve learned,” says Gloria Hystad, an insurance broker with Drayton Insurance in Alberta. “I always find so much value in the CSIO courses, I pick up so much new information. I encourage my colleagues and all brokers to take these free courses and keep learning.”

CSIO members can access the program at CSIO.com.eLearning.

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit csio.com.

